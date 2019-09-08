Video: Day one of Penticton Jazzfest a roaring success

Hundreds of attendees took in the soulful music in Penticton on Saturday

The Black Swan Classic Jazz Band was one of 11 to light up the newly added Orchard House stage at this year's Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

By Brennan Phillips

Western News Staff

The Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival is in full swing this weekend.

From the S.S. Sicamous’ ‘Speakeasy’, to the festival’s new addition this year, ‘Beale Street’ at Orchard House, there was music and dancing all through Saturday. Hundreds of people were in attendance to take in the smooth rhythms and blues-y lyrics.

The festival continues Sunday, starting off with the Black Swan Gospel in the Trade & Convention Centre’s ‘French Quarter’ at 9 a.m. sharp. Bring your parasol with you, and be ready for a parasol parade through the room.

The festival wraps up after another day of music with the closing ceremonies in the ‘French Quarter’ at 3 p.m. By the end of the ceremonies, four bands are up on stage for a jam session that you don’t want to miss.

