VIDEO: David James and Big River please big Duncan crowd with Canada Day show

When the songs include, 'I Walk the Line', 'A Boy Named Sue' and 'Daddy Sang Bass', you have to join in

A warm breeze made the idea of an outdoor concert on the evening of Canada Day seem like a great idea to many, many people, and by 8 p.m. (half an hour before show time) hundreds of them had already placed their lawnchairs ready to enjoy the show in Duncan’s City Square.

And why not?

David James and Big River were in town, presenting the timeless tunes of Johnny Cash.

The audience was soon singing along as James launched into such favourites as ‘I Walk the Line’, and ‘Daddy Sang Bass’. He also included slower numbers like Kris Kristofferson’s gift to Cash, ‘Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down’.

By the time he got to ‘A Boy Named Sue’, everyone joined in for “My name is Sue. How do you do? Now you’re gonna die!”

Interspersed with the Cash favourites, to vary the sound, were songs by Waylon Jennings, so the packed square was rockin’ and rollin’ to the oldies for quite a while Monday night.

It was a great way to kick off the many big concerts scheduled for City Square during The 39 Days of July and more are on the way. Watch this space.