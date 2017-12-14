VIDEO: Daniel Wesley is home for the holidays

He’s making no promises, but Daniel Wesley could treat fans to some new music during his hometown performance in Langley next week.

The beach rocker — who plays Cascades Casino on Dec. 21 — is set to release an EP and a full length album in 2018, and has yet to play any of the new songs in front of a live audience.

“The guys want to play some of those songs, they’re digging them, too…. So maybe,” Wesley laughed.

“I kind of want to save it all for next year. If people are coming out they probably want to listen to songs they know, but it’s possible that we might play one or two — we’ll see how the rehearsal goes.”

Wesley, a Brookswood Secondary School grad, first broke out onto the music scene when his song Ooo Ohh became the most requested song of 2007 at 99.3 The Fox in Vancouver.

www.youtube.com

He’s since produced eight albums — including his latest, Live at the Commodore Ballroom, released in April — and will finish mixing his first EP in January before heading into studio to record another album in the spring.

Known for creating a variety of sounds from folk to hard rock, Wesley’s new music will showcase this versatility.

“Definitely 2018 will be a big year for new music and doing live shows and all of that. The EP is going to be more rockin’ … they’re pretty upbeat songs and they fit together,” said Wesley, who turns 36 at the end of December.

“And then the album —we’re still currently writing — but it’s more like the ‘rootsy,’ ‘folky’ kind of thing, more acoustic guitar oriented. I like doing lots of different things from reggae to rock to singer-songwriter kind of stuff.

“I’m looking forward to the juxtaposition of those pieces coming out next year.”

READ MORE: Music and Mayhem

New music isn’t the only big thing happening in Wesley’s life.

He just sold his townhome in South Surrey and moved to 4.5 acres in Roberts Creek on the Sunshine Coast with his wife and two young children, ages two and four.

And even bigger, after taking an eight-year break from his career as an electrician, Wesley earned his Red Seal just a couple of weeks ago — something he has wanted to accomplish for a long time.

“It’s a real juggle (doing music and electrical work) but it allows my wife to stay home with our kids, which is really important to us,” Wesley said. “I’m more than happy to put my time in and do what I have to do to make it all work.”

www.youtube.com

Despite the busyness of it all, Wesley says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m just really thankful for everything I have in life and I feel finally set up, where we know where our home is. It’s felt like home more than ever. And with my electrical, now that that’s done — because that’s something that I’ve been chipping away at for many years — I’m proud that I did it,” he said.

“And with music, I feel more confident than ever that I can just do what I want and I think that’s what people like.

“People like variety and people who like my music like the fact that I don’t sound like the same song every time I play. And for me, it’s really encouraging that I can pick up the guitar, and if something different happens, that’s cool.

“That’s something that I’m going to follow, and coming up on summer that’s something I’m going to do even more. The idea is that I can sit around the campfire at night and just relax.”

But with many of his family members, his in-laws and friends still living in Langley, Wesley is excited to be returning to his stomping grounds.

“I’m always coming back to Langley to see all of them and stuff, and it seems like every Christmas we’re in Langley. So it’s kind of nice to spend the holidays back where I grew up. It made perfect sense when the show came in, I was like, ‘Oh that’s awesome, I get to play in my hometown over the holidays.'”

www.youtube.com

And after performing many solo shows recently, Wesley is also looking forward to getting back together with his band.

“I think that’s really where I do my best work, is with these guys who play with me,” he said.

“They are fantastic players, I’m really lucky to play with them and they make me better than I am. So it will be fun to get up there for a couple hours and play some tunes.”

For those who have yet to see him live, Wesley promises a dynamic show.

“I’ve been kind of doing the same thing for 10 years here. Been putting on fun, energetic, laid-back, good dancing concerts where people can chill with their friends and family, kick back and have a good time. And just let those work worries or Christmas worries — or whatever it is — let go for a few hours to come hang with us.

“And we just try to play music to make you feel good. It’s just what we do. There’s no pyrotechnics or choreographed moves — it’s just music from our soul.”

Tickets for the show are $39.50 (plus facility fee and service charges) and can be purchased at Casino Guest Services, 604-530-2211, or online at ticketweb.ca.

Signature