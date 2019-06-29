VIDEO: Dancers battle it out at Surrey’s first Street Dance Showcase

Surrey’s “grassroots dance community” was invited to showcase their skills at Civic Plaza on Friday (June 28).
The City of Surrey hosted its first outdoor Street Dance Showcase, which was open to youth under the age of 25.
Dancers showed off their breakdance, hip hop, b-boy and b-girl skills during the afternoon event.
A news release from the city said the event happened after “resounding feedback from youth to have an outdoor space to showcase their talent.
The goal of the showcase, according to the city, is to “support youth in postivie activities and peer-to-peer relationships, which is a priority for the city.”
The Street Dance Showcase included prizes, activities, a DJ and a food truck.
There were three-on-three battles between dance crews, as well as one-on-one battles during the afternoon.
This was actually so much fun to attend and take pictures of. #SurreyBC
More pictures here: https://t.co/wK15eIufyS pic.twitter.com/wnhruRjOUh
— Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) June 29, 2019
