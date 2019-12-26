VIDEO: Cowichan Theatre offering full menu of tasty treats in 2020

Ashley Foot, the new theatre marketing specialist for the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre sent us a stocking stuffer by email this week: the first draft of the 2020 brochure.

And I aim to spill some of those beans all over the place to get you thinking about entertainment after the holidays.

It all starts mid-January with the Snowed In comedy tour, followed Jan. 23 by International Guitar Night, always a joyful noise amid winter’s chill.

Then, the big event for lots of musical theatre mavens around the Valley: the annual Cowichan Musical Society show. This year, it’s Mamma Mia! and it takes the stage Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

Dance alert: on Friday, Feb. 7, it’s time for the debut of Ballet Jorgen’s new show, Anne of Green Gables.

Fabulous rhythm and blues shouter Matt Andersen returns to the Cowichan Valley for a show on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Then the big theatre is taken over for about three weeks by the Cowichan Music Festival.

Cowichan fans of Colin James will be delighted to know that he’s scheduled to play the Performing Arts Centre in early March, with Natalie MacMaster and Corb Lund bringing their shows to town later in the spring.

The Arts Club Theatre is bringing its live presentation of the hilarious Kim’s Convenience to the Cowichan Valley at the end of March.

And there is much, much more: local dance shows, popular tribute acts, the usually sold-out Reel Alternatives movie series, Noteworthy series, symphony concerts, and, of course, opera mornings.

Watch for the brochure, coming out in the new year.

In a side note from Foote, I was reminded that the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre will be closed over the Christmas season from Dec. 24, 2019 up to and including Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

“We will be responding to emails again on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020,” he said.