Parents came in droves to see their children perform at Coquihalla Elementary School’s annual winter concert.

concert video

Teachers led their kindergarten to Grade 6 classes through holiday classics including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Jingle Bell Rock. Jonathan Ma, or Mr. Ma as he is known by most students, acted as MC for Wednesday’s event with Christmas facts and jokes in between performances.