A fire eater places a baton of flame into his mouth at the Great Benjamins Circus performance in Oceanside Place arena in Parksville on Friday, May 18. The circus is on a tour of B.C., with stops in Esquimalt, Hope, Cache Creek, Quesnel and beyond. — Adam Kveton Photo

The Great Benjamins Circus stopped into Parksville on Friday (May 18) to perform for a large crowd of kids and adults at Oceanside Place.

Aerial acrobatics, juggling, feats of daring and fire eating were just some of the acts, in addition to some comedy skits.

The circus, with roots in Mexico and the U.S., is on a B.C. tour, headed to Esquimalt, Hope, Quesnel and beyond.