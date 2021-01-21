VIDEO: Chilliwack women part of 100-voice chorus singing song about ‘love, kindness’

Lions Gate Chorus, which includes four singers from Chilliwack, released their rendition of Fight Song by Rachel Platten. (YouTube)

The voices of four Chilliwack women are some of more than 100 that can be heard in an uplifting song released online recently.

The members of Lions Gate Chorus, a four-part a cappella women’s chorus with members throughout B.C. and beyond, came together virtually to sing and record their rendition of Fight Song by Rachel Platten.

“Lately we have been struck by the concerning nature of the news that surrounds us in North America. We realized that we could offer something of a reprieve for a few minutes in the power of music. And so, we released a song with this intent,” said member Stacey Rose.

Among the more than 100 voices are those of Chilliwack singers Judy McAlpine, Elvera Collier, Bonnie Lavallee and Lois Knott.

Clockwise from top left: Judy McAlpine, Elvera Collier, Bonnie Lavallee and Lois Knott are the four Chilliwack members of the Lions Gate Chorus. (Submitted)

“The song’s lyrics remind us that we are stronger together, that even the smallest spark can start a fire and that the smallest act of kindness can send waves of love into motion. We choose to believe in love and community and that together we will come through this, galvanized and grateful for the things that truly matter,” said fellow member Meghan Fell.

“The images and words coming into our homes are hard to swallow and even harder to digest. Instead, let us fill the literal and figurative airwaves with love, kindness and the message that together, we are stronger.”

Lions Gate Chorus is a group of over 100 singing members of all ages and backgrounds who live in the Greater Vancouver Area, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, BC Interior, Northern Washington, and beyond. These singers join forces and voices to create four-part a cappella music, covering styles ranging from barbershop to Broadway, jazz to pop. This Vancouver women’s choir is internationally ranked among female barbershop groups and known the world over for pushing the boundaries of classic barbershop to create show packages that engage, entertain and thrill audiences. The group is a member of Sweet Adelines International, a singing organization for women.

Singers drive hours, take ferries, cross borders, move here for six months of the year, and fly in to sing with Lions Gate Chorus. They are from Surrey, South Surrey, White Rock, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, North Delta, Ladner, Tsawwassen, Richmond, New Westminster, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Squamish, Fanny Bay, Sooke, Nanaimo, Calgary, Washington State and Perth Western Australia.

