VIDEO: ‘Celtic Connections’ show in Duncan features Vancouver Orpheus Male Choir

Calling all Cowichan’s choral music fans!

The Vancouver Orpheus Male Choir is embarking on a tour of Vancouver Island at the end of May, and they’re including a stop in Duncan on Saturday, May 25 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Promotions officer Robert Forbes is excited about the event, which is being held at the Duncan United Church.

“The theme of our tour is Celtic Connections, focusing on the many songs that tie us to the male choir traditions, primarily of Wales, but also of Scotland and Nova Scotia. We are particularly proud to present compositions and arrangements by B.C. artists including Ron Smail, Larry Nickel, Jonathan Quick, Willi Zwozdeski and our very own Luke McAndless-Davis.

“Vancouver Orpheus regularly tours B.C., having visited Vancouver Island on several occasions over the years. Last year we toured the B.C. Northcoast and in 2015 we toured Wales, hosted by many of the choirs we have hosted in Vancouver over the years.

“Our concerts are notable for presenting a broad repertoire sung mostly off book. This results in particularly engaging performances praised by audiences for its clarity, passion and humour.

“Our host for the May 25 concert are the Concenti Women and Acafellas. This is sure to be a unique and exceptional concert.”

Orpheus was formed in 1992 for men of all ages who love to sing.

“Combining a rich history of male choir standards with new and unexpected arrangements of contemporary works, this choir delivers beyond expectations. Our repertoire covers an eclectic mix of popular ballads, sacred and folk songs, Canadiana, rousing male voice classics and rock ‘n’ roll. The Orpheus men are all amateur, yet deliver a professional engaging performance from memory. Each performance guarantees an emotional ride through familiar, new, rousing, humorous and classic repertoire,” Forbes concluded.

Artistic Director Liana Savard has been an active director, educator and performer of music for the past 16 years and accompanist Barry Yamanouchi has been with the Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir since 1994.

Luke McAndless-Davis is an emerging conductor and choral musician now in his first season as assistant conductor for the Vancouver Orpheus Male Choir under the Savard’s mentorship.

Tickets are $20 each. Get them at Volume One Bookstore or from Concenti members. If you haven’t been to the church for a concert before, it’s located at 246 Ingram St. in downtown Duncan.

