VIDEO: Brentwood has a winner in West Side Story

The students shine in this presentation of the modern Romeo & Juliet story

The Jets are worried about the way the Sharks are claiming their territory. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

You know it’s a classic when it gets better with age; the musical West Side Story is definitely a classic.

Brentwood College School’s students are presenting this memorable show this week with all the verve and emotion this Romeo and Juliet inspired tale deserves.

West Side Story is a favourite vehicle for student performers because they bring real life to the stage. They are that young and full of hope, they feel things that strongly, and they get hurt that easily.

The timeless themes of the story translated well in the 1950s and they still are relevant today: gang warfare can be found everywhere, racism is rampant, and poverty, too, still haunts those on the outside edges of society.

Ashley Ciambrelli as Maria and Timothy Cameron as Tony were perfect for the star-crossed lovers. Their singing together was seamless and their acting heartfelt; they soon had the audience pulling for them.

All the aspects of West Side Story are there in this production.

You’ll enjoy feisty Anita (Fabiana Gutierrez), who so wants to be a regular American girl, the pair of street gangs that don’t realize they are two sides of the same coin, the racist cop (Jacob Bossi), the shabby neighbourhood skillfully rendered in a chain link fence based set, the costumes, the iconic choreography led by Riff (Jack Napier-Ganley) and his Jets and Bernardo (Darcy Smith) and his Sharks.

Another great piece of work from the Brentwood College Team. Bravo!

The show continues tonight (Friday) at 7:30 p.m. and tomorrow, March 2, with shows at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

