VIDEO: BC World Music Collective brings eclectic mix to Cowichan Performing Arts Centre Nov. 2

From a Coast Salish rapper to an African percussionist there's music of all kinds in this show

Hear musicians from Canada, Cuba, Mexico, Brazil, Africa and England as the BC World Music Collective takes to the big stage on Friday, Nov. 2.

This collaboration of Adonis Puentes, Cuba (singer, bongos, percussion), Celso Machado,Brazil (singer, guitar, percussion), Tonye Aganaba, London (singer, rapper), Kurai Blessing, Africa (mrimba, percussion, vocals), Tom Landa, Mexico (jarana, guitar, vocals), Malcom Aiken, B.C. (trumpet), Pedro Mota, Mexico (guitar, vocals, percussion), Robin Layne, B.C. (marimba, congas, vocals), Liam MacDonald, B.C. (drums, percussion, pandeiro), Nick La Riviere, B.C. (trombone), Kalissa Landa, Chile (fiddle, vocals), Ronnie Swirl, B.C. (bass), and Ostwelve, Coast Salish First Nations (Sto:lo/St’át’imc/Nlaka’pamux Territories) rapper from Chilliwack, B.C. will whirl you thrillingly around the world with their show at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre starting at 7:30 p.m.

The collective first came together in the summer of 2015, when the artists were asked to perform at the Vancouver Island Music Festival. After an intense week of rehearsals and their appearance on the main stage of the festival, the group decided that one performance would not be enough.

This exciting event sees all the musicians playing with each other, and backing each other up as they sing their own songs and tell the stories of where they are from, and how they got to B.C. Their celebration of multiculturalism is full of high-energy fun and will have the audience dancing in their seats.

What will you hear? Just name it! Percussion of all kinds, guitars, bongos, trombone, jarana, pandeiro, fiddle, marimba, congas, bass, trumpet, and mbira.

With vibrant individual careers, these talented performers have created something greater than their individual talents.

Tickets are $34 for adults, while students and Cowichan Folk Guild members get in for $28. Get them in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre or by phone 250-748-7529 or online at cowichanpac.ca.