Vintage toys were on display in Cloverdale from Star Wars, to G.I. Joe, to Barbies and more

Hundreds flocked to Shannon Hall in Cloverdale to relive their favourite childhood moments.

Vintage and modern toys were available for sale from 90 different vendors. Vendors were selling everything from 80-year-old tin toys to 90s-era Transformers toys.

READ MORE: Vintage, modern toy expo expects to draw hundreds to Cloverdale Fairgrounds

@kieranroconnorkieran.oconnor@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.