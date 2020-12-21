VIDEO: Ballerina presents second surprise performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to O Come Let Us Adore Him at bus exchange

Ballerina Carolyn Currey presented another surprise performance last Thursday at the Bourquin bus exchange in Abbotsford.

Ballerina Carolyn Currey has presented another surprise performance in Abbotsford.

This time, Currey showed up at the Bourquin bus exchange outside Sevenoaks Shopping Centre just after 5 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 17). She danced to Salt of the Sound’s rendition of the traditional holiday song O Come Let Us Adore Him.

Currey, with business partner and friend Misty Bedwell, owns and operates an Abbotsford-based creative arts school called Creative Launch.

The professional ballet dancer and choreographer first presented a surprise performance on Dec. 10 at Mill Lake Park to the song O Holy Night.

VIDEO BY MISTY BEDWELL:

