These kids sing their heart out (Michael Grace-Dacosta)

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Mr. Doogan-Smith’s last Carolfest

PHOTOS and VIDEO from this year's Carolfest in Smithers.

Students of the Bulkley Valley came together last Wednesday for Carolfest.

video

The performance in Smithers Secondary School Mike Doogan-Smith’s final one as music director.

READ: Legendary music teacher retires

Previous story
Holiday Train rocks into Castlegar
Next story
GW Graham students stage holiday musical

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 12 hours ago

 

Maryland and 19A to get its traffic light

 

Volunteer program in need of drivers

  • 20 hours ago

 

South Surrey baseball family aims to grow game in Costa Rica

 

Most Read