Some of rock music’s greatest legends were in Mission on the weekend – sort of.

The Mission Elks hosted a special Mother’s Day Extravaganza tribute show on Saturday featuring Randy “Elvis” Friskie, Gene Friskie and Joy Chapman.

The show featured tributes to Elvis, Bob Seger, Johnny Cash, Billy Ray Cyrus, Neil Diamond, Patsy Cline, Shania Twain, June Carter Cash and Cher to name a few.

The event was a fundraiser for the local Elks charities.