VIDEO: Adage’s Aladdin Jr. takes the audience on a magic carpet ride

Top right: Prince Ali (Sam M), having managed to get Princess Jasmine (Alora K) to trust him, takes her for a magic carpet ride.

In Aladdin Jr. — the youth version of the Disney classic musical — Adagé Studio’s students really got to take the audience on a magic carpet ride.

They grabbed the big stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre and held it firmly during their performances on April 12 and 13.

There is a lot to like about this show. There is, of course, plenty of opportunity for the talented young dancers to kick up their heels, but there are also some memorable songs for the singers to present with gusto, and the whole production is underpinned by a strong story.

In the far away Arabian town of Agrabah, a street smart boy, who has to make his way by thieving, is casing the marketplace when he stumbles upon a beautiful runaway girl, who turns out to be an unhappy princess. They share a set of adventures and fall in love.

Due to the machinations of a vile vizir, a magic lamp, complete with genie, makes its appearance and everything changes. Suddenly the thief is a prince who comes to woo his love but she’s not happy with this new arrogant fellow.

However, despite all the attempts of their enemies, the young couple do find that there is a whole new world out there, and happily head off to their bright future.

