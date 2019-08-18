VIDEO: A few small changes help drive attendance at Saturday’s Arts Alive

Langley art festival brings close to 200 various artists and thousands of spectators to Langley City

While organizers noticed a real mix in age among this year’s Arts Alive spectators, it was still many of joyous young faces that brought smiles to them. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Cloudy skies likely played a significant factor in the success of the 26th annual Arts Alive. That is, the weather mixed with a strong roster of artists and increased promotion. The trifecta is being credited with drawing a potentially bigger crowd than ever to downtown Langley City on Saturday.

Being held in mid-August, Arts Alive is often held in very hot weather on the black asphalt stage of Fraser Highway’s one-way street. That often means there’s a swarm of people in the morning, then crowds dissipate later in the day, as the mercury rises, said Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association and festival organizer.

Saturday’s overcast skies, she believes, brought out a much more consistent number of people throughout the entire day-long festival.

While casting a look both ways down the one-way near the end of the show, James said the street was “consistently full” all day long.

“This is probably one of the best attended events we’ve ever had,” she said, marvelling as well at how smoothly this year’s festival went – from beginning to end.

When asked what she heard as a highlight of the event, she said both vendors, entertainers, businesses, and spectators alike shared comments on how well organized the show was. She compared it to a well-oiled machine, confirming she’s been at the helm for the past 20 years and feels her team works hard to avoid issues.

There were admittedly a few changes to this year’s event, from the inclusion of more roaming entertainers to the addition of a few more food vendors and the creation of a dedicated food court area with more tables and chairs.

Changes to expand the “beverage garden” to include the main stage this year also proved popular, James said. But the mainstay of Arts Alive continues to be close to 200 artists, crafters, artisans, jewellers, musicians, buskers, food artists, and children’s performers who come together downtown.

“Another successful event,” James concluded.

“I love this community and I love what this does for the community. That’s the most rewarding part of Arts Alive, how it brings everyone together. It’s just a good event. Great entertainment. Lots of people. Everyone’s happy – it’s a winning combination.”

