VIDEO: 40th Day fun wraps summer 2019 in Duncan

It's been a wild and crazy summer in Duncan, but now, bring on fall!

Elle Wolf presents an unusual combination of vocals, keyboards, and percussion in her show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A happy crowd gathered to enjoy an afternoon and evening of music at Duncan’s City Square as the 40th Day of July celebrated the end of Summer 2019.

This last gasp of The 39 Days of July festival, held Sept. 1, featured an eclectic lineup from young local performers to veteran funkmasters, Funky Lowdown.

The audience enjoyed such performers as Corinna Keeling, who shared that she’s arising from some personal issues before launching into a heart-rending performance of Crosby Stills Nash and Young’s ‘Ohio’.

Elle Wolf’s unique presentation was a real eye opener for listeners, as she sang and played keyboards and percussion in a show that gave new meaning to the word “indie”.

Eric Harper took the crowd on an Iberian holiday, showing himself to be a hot hand on the guitar, and a super entertainer.

Funky Lowdown stepped in at the 11th hour to replace Salsahall. These funkmasters got everyone up dancing as they waved goodbye to summer.