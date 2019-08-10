VIDEO: 39 Days closes with ceremony, celebration of Valley’s young talent

It was a special day at Charles Hoey Park for everyone who's enjoyed the 39 Days of July festival

Longevity John Falkner, Trevor Linde, and Ted Cadillac get a well-deserved round of applause for keeping the show on the road every day. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Music lovers enjoyed a delightful afternoon of fine performances from some of the Cowichan Valley’s best young talent at Charles Hoey Park in downtown Duncan on Monday, Aug. 5.

But it was a bittersweet day for many because it was also the closing day of the popular 39 Days of July summer entertainment festival, that has kept Duncan buzzing both days and evenings. Everywhere you went, you saw folks carrying lawnchairs to a venue to catch one of the fine acts on either the Buckerfield’s Stage at Charles Hoey Park or the big stage at Duncan City Square.

During The 39 Days, Charles Hoey Park was a magnet for people living downtown or nearby, for folks who usually couldn’t afford to get out to see a show, for business people, for shoppers, for tourists, and for anyone else passing by who was caught by the idea of an outdoor festival right in the centre of a city.

Dancing, singing, cultural events, instrumental music of all kinds: it had all been there, day after day.

But, the last afternoon is always reserved for young talent: the winners and contestants from Duncan Has Talent were urged to take the stage one last time, Malakai: a 10-year-old dynamo brought his instruments, Amanda Nixon brought her rich voice and beautiful songs, and guitarist Jared Popma brought his tap-dancing friend, Jamie Johnstone for a unique show.

There were The Lucky Brothers, Not Yet from Duncan Music, The Porter Brothers, and finally James Meyer and Friends. And then it was all over for another year.