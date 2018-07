Ucluelet’s annual Ukee Days festivities are underway.

A parade kicked festival-goers into the Ukee spirit on Saturday morning as it partied down Peninsula Road on its way to the Ukee Days fairgrounds at Seaplane Base Field.

The festivities continue on Sunday with a wide variety of events, including a Baby Crawling Contest at 11:30 a.m. and the NAIL, SAIL, BAIL boat race at 5 p.m.

A full schedule of events can be found inside this week’s Westerly News, on newsstands now.