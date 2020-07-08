Vicuna Art Studio to hold virtual exhibition at Pitt Meadows gallery

‘Pansies and Flowers’ is an original acrylic painting by Vicuña’s artist, Cathy Gunnewig, that will be in the upcoming show Together We Art. Flowers are one of her most favorable subject to paint. (Contributed)

Artists with the Vicuña Art Studio will be holding their first exhibit with the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery, virtually.

More than 90 pieces will be on display on the City of Pitt Meadows website for the show called Together We Art.

The studio had been planning to have an exhibition at the Pitt Meadows Gallery since last year and was disappointed with the cancellation of this years Art Studio Tour and Piano on the Streets event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicuña Art Studio welcomed its first students in 2008. The studio was created in response to a need for artists with developmental disabilities who wanted more than a casual arts and craft studio. They wanted to pursue their artistic ambitions in a professional manner. Every artist who enters the Vicuña studio is given access to professional instruction and materials and are further supported to exhibit and sell their works at gallery events and with local retailers.

The studio is owned and operated by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living and is supported by funding from the provincial government and generous donations from patrons and supporting members.

Currently the studio is planning out their reopening so artists can return safely.

Together We Art will run from July 25 to September 6 at pittmeadows.ca/virtualgallery.

Until July 19 the gallery is featuring the virtual exhibition called Pitt Meadows Proud. The collection showcases local artists in a variety of mediums including watercolours, oils, ceramics, woodwork and photography.

Artists include: Suzanne Amendolagine; Jessica Bailuk; Liz Boulton; Nancy Collins; Carla Dearman; Trudy Deaton; Darlene Eckert; Rob Egan; Ed Gifford; Patricia Gordon; Bob & Lorie Gray; Bob Hanczik; Michelle Hochstetter; Marie Matheson; Connie-Jean Moore; Linda Nelson; Judy Osiowy; Lea Sevcov; Laura Stark; and Diane Zutz.

