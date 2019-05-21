Victoria woman competing for role as Maxim cover model

Jennica Lam, of Victoria, is vying for a spot as the next Maxim cover girl. (Photo courtesy of Jennica Lam)

Jennica Lam isn’t a model. The Victoria resident works as an administrative clerk for the province. But when she heard about the Maxim Cover Girl Canada competition through Instagram, she decided, on a whim, to throw her name in.

Lam said the competition has helped her with self-confidence.(Photo courtesy of Jennica Lam/By Portrait Couture)

Thanks to public votes, she’s now in fifth place in the group competition stage – the last round before the finalists are announced.

The winner walks away with $10,000 and a feature spread in Maxim.

But for Lam, who was born and raised in Victoria, the competition isn’t just about the prize. Growing up, she says she was teased for her appearance and her poor English.

“I struggle with self confidence, this is actually a really good confidence booster,” she said. “It’s really freeing and really fun…it’s very empowering for me.

You have to learn to love yourself the way you are.”

Lam said if she wins, she would use the money to help out her parents and put the rest towards travelling and tattoos.

You can vote for Lam online at maximcovergirl.com.

