VICTORIA SYMPHONY: Classical masterpieces help welcome autumn

Internationally accalimed violinist Stefan Jackiw joins the Victoria Symphony for their performance of Concerto for Violin by Felix Mendelssohn during their Oct. 5-6 concerts at the Farquhar Auditorium. Photo by Sophie Zhai

The Victoria Symphony welcomes autumn in October with a series of concerts tackling some of the most well-known and revered names in classical music.

First, as a part of its Masterworks series, the Symphony welcomes American virtuoso violinist Stefan Jackiw and internationally renowned conductor Giordano Bellincampi for a showcase of the works of Felix Mendelssohn and Robert Schumann. Jackiw will be centre stage for Mendelssohn’s lyrical Concerto for Violin, and Bellincampi will bring the concert to a dramatic finale with Schumann’s Symphony No. 2 in C major.

This Masterworks concert will be performed twice, with an evening show Saturday, Oct. 5 followed by a Sunday matinee, both at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium, where you’ll find the Symphony playing more often this season.

Later in the month, the Symphony’s Classics series turns its attention to the works of Joseph Haydn and Ludwig van Beethoven for a performance featuring Leeds International Piano Competition winner Eric Lu. Described as a “veritable poet of the keyboard,” the 20-year-old Lu makes his Victoria debut as he takes the stage for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. Then, under the direction of Victoria-based conductor Giuseppe Pietraroia, the Symphony will perform Haydn’s popular work “The Clock.”

This matinee concert (2:30 p.m.) takes place Sunday, Oct. 20, also at the Farquhar.

For more information and tickets for both performances, visit victoriasymphony.ca.

