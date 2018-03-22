Bonny Myers, assistant director of the Victoria Sketch Club 109th Annual Art Show, says all art is new and haven't been in the show before. Most works are for sale. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

There are a few days left to catch the Victoria Sketch Club’s 109th Annual Art Show. The sketch club is the oldest Canadian art group west of Ontario and boasts past members the likes of Emily Carr and Samuel Maclure.

“It’s different every single year. The art is never the same. It is always fresh. That’s a rule we have,” said Bonny Myers, assistant director of the Victoria Sketch Club 109th Annual Art Show.

There are 43 members in the juried club that meets every Tuesday afternoon at the Windsor Park Pavillion. In the summer they go out and paint anywhere around the city. In this show each member could put in four pieces so there are a total of 144 pieces in the show.

“Each artist is different, each has their own style, and within that, each artist is trying different things,” said Myers.

The annual art show, taking place right now at Glenlyon Norfolk Jr. School, is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

For artists interested in joining the club, Myers suggests people come in to the show to see how their art might fit.

For more information on the event or to apply to become a member of the sketch club go to their website at victoriasketchclub.ca

