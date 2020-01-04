Victoria readies its free outdoor concerts with call for artists

Applications are due Jan. 15 for musicians and community programmers

The City of Victoria is looking for musicians and community programmers to fill the roster for 2020. (Photo provided by City of Victoria.)

All musicians and community programmers are invited by the City of Victoria to apply for the community programmer roster submissions.

The pre-qualified local musicians and community programmers are paid by the City and provide free outdoor concerts and activities at Centennial Square and Beacon Hill Park.

Applications are online, and must include links to samples of work by Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Preference will be given to those based in the Capital Region.

Musician submissions are judged on broad appeal, technical expertise and talent. Community programmer submissions will be assessed on the quality and creativity of the activity proposed, and the applicant’s track record in delivering similar, successful programs to the community.

