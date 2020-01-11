Victoria gaming studio helps bring FUBAR back to life with new mobile game

The Canadian cult classic follows the adventures of Terry and Deaner

A Victoria gaming studio has partnered with those in Vancouver and Calgary to create the first mobile game based on the Canadian cult classic, FUBAR.

FUBAR: Just Give’r — designed by in part Kano from Victoria, East Side Games in Vancouver and BT Productions in Calgary — picks up where the movies left off. Terry and Deaner embark on a quest to beat the world record for the longest party streak while warding off villans, such as cops, landlords and ex-girlfriends.

With an extended storyline, new characters and weekly in-game events, FUBAR: Just Give’r is a narrative clicker idle game with card collection mechanics. Players help Terry and Deaner expand on their money-making schemes through building and upgrading businesses in Terry’s house, along with hiring other characters to run them.

You can take part in events, complete challenges and earn big bucks as a result. Once a player has earned enough cash for the day, it’s time to party. The goal is to keep the streak alive in the subsequent days by continuing to grow the businesses.

FUBAR: Just Give’r is now available worldwide at bit.ly/39RvlOI.

