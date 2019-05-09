Veterans celebrated at Vernon cinema

They Shall Not Grow Old will be screened at the Vernon Towne Cinema May 13 to celebrate those who participated in the First World War. (IMDB photo)

Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be holding a special event on May 13

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be holding a special event Monday, May 13 to celebrate individuals who participated in First World War.

An Honour Guard from the Royal Canadian Vernon Legion Branch #25 will present in the Vernon Towne Cinema theatre lobby from 4:20 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. and from 7:05 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

Les Copeland will play music from the early 1900s, poppies will be worn, and flags and other memorabilia will be displayed in the lobby.

A film screening of They Shall Not Grow Old will be shown with an adjusted ticket price of $6 available at the door for the Active Forces, retired forces, Legion members and cadets when in uniform or with ID cards.

Regular price tickets are available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time bookstore.

They Shall Not Grow Old is a documentary about the First World War to honor those who fought, with never-before-seen footage using computer restoration technology, vivid colorizing and retiming of the film frames, and overlayed by a narrative from interviews made in the 1960s and 1970s with veterans who recount their personal stories.

There will be a pre-show introduction by Sally Evans and Dennis Windsor from the Vernon Legion.

Between showtimes, the Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be making a monetary donation to 1705 Army Cadets who are travelling to Normandy for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

For more information on ticket prices call (250) 542-0739.

