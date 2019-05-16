Vernon tattoo shop inks support for Children’s Hospital

Western Canada's finest artists in town Sunday for Five Fathoms event

More than 20 tattooers from as far as Victoria and Calgary will be in Vernon on Sunday inking it up for kids.

Five Fathoms Tattoo hosts the Fundraiser Flash Drive May 19, as tattoo artists will donate their skill and time from 8:45 a.m. until after midnight.

All funds raised will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital.

“We’re hoping to break $100,000 raised in total since our first event in 2013,” said event founder Nick Matovich, of Five Fathoms.

Matovich started the event in 2013 in support of the Children’s Hospital, where his daughter Nova has had three open heart surgeries.

Now age seven, Nova has a rare congenital heart defect known as Hypo-plastic Left Heart Syndrome, a heart condition that inhibits the development of the left side of the heart while in the womb.

Matovich and wife Kelly were informed of the condition when Kelly was pregnant.

Nova is the inspiration for the Five Fathoms Tattoo custom flash day fundraisers held every two years since 2013.

The first fundraising tattoo day raised $16,000, with subsequent events raising $26,000 in 2015 and $27,163 in 2017.

A total of 25 of Western Canada’s finest tattooers are coming to support the event this year, donating their time and talent.

“Each artist brings a hand painted sheet of pre-designed tattoos made specially for this event,” said Matovich. “Hundreds of designs to chose from.”

An added bonus this year will be breakfast and lunch catered by some of Kelowna’s top culinary names, such as award-winning and regionally-revered chefs Dan Capadouca, Rob Walker, Adam Relvas and gourmet baker Leigh Dow.

“All money raised by food will be added to the pot and donated to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation,” said Matovich.

Tattoos start at $50 and participants must be 18 plus with ID to get tattooed. There will also be raffles, prizes, giveaways and music.

