Vernon Shriners Variety Show to feature award-winning Canadian illusionists

Murray Hatfield Teresa will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 6

Murray Hatfield & Teresa are set to headline the upcoming Vernon Shriners Variety Show on Friday, Dec 6 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted photo)

Award-winning illusionists Murray Hatfield & Teresa are set to wow a Vernon crowd as they headline the upcoming Vernon Shriners Variety Show.

The Victoria duo, who were named Magicians of the Year”by the Canadian Association of Magicians, will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 6.

Fans of the Penn & Teller: Fool Us may have seen Murray Hatfield and Teresa on the popular TV series in 2017, or on stages around the world.

Aaron Gregg, Comedian and previous Guinness World Record holder for juggling chainsaws, will be there to warm up the crowd at the event. Rounding out the show is master bubble artist Geoff Akins-Hannah, who will attempt to put a person inside of a bubble.

Some of the proceeds from the show will be put towards raising funds and awareness for the Gizeh Shriners of B.C. and Yukon’s activities. The show also supports children in need of lifesaving burn treatments and orthopedic surgeries, and tickets are donated to children and families in need on behalf of the Kamloops residential and business community.

The show is family-friendly and tickets are $25.

Brendan Shykora