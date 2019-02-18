Vernon rolls out four days of films

Eight films, four days and countless opportunities to be amazed.

That’s what’s in store for North Okanagan viewers with the Vernon Film Society’s 2019 Spring Film Festival. The event rolls out Monday, Feb. 25 through to Thursday, Feb. 28 at Galaxy Cinemas. Admission is $7/film (cash only), with advance tickets available at The Bean Scene Coffee House starting Monday, Feb. 18. In addition, Festival Passes (five films for $30) will be available at the door. Any number can enter on one pass.

Please arrive more than 15 minutes before the film starts to be assured of a good seat.

The festival features two films each evening, one at 5:15 p.m. and another at 7:45 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

5:15 p.m. – A Private War – “It’s a powerful but clear-eyed acknowledgment of the importance of journalism.” – Globe and Mail

7:45 p.m. – Capernaum– “Capernaum is an absolute heart-breaker about children in peril and the plight of undocumented people.” – Toronto Star

Tuesday, Feb. 26

5:15 p.m. – Shark Water Extinction – “Stewart’s third film is also his best… with scenes of marine genocide that should make us all weep tears of rage.” – Toronto Star

7:45 p.m. – Return of the Hero -“The main pleasure here is the sparky chemistry between Laurent’s screwball-style smart cookie heroine and Dujar-din’s lovable rogue.”- Observer UK

Wednesday, Feb. 27

5:15 p.m. – Shop Lifters – “At once charming and heart-wrenching, this exquisitely performed film will steal the hearts of … audiences.” – Variety

7:45 p.m. – Stan and Ollie – “A rueful and respectful tribute that stands on its own because of the extraordinary performances of Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly.” – Christian Science Monitor

Thursday, Feb. 28

5:15 p.m. – Free Solo – “Both intimate and expansive, Free Solo is a documentary beautifully calculated to literally take your breath away. And it does.” – Los Angeles Times

7:45 p.m. – Cold War – “…a near-perfect film, an artfully crafted, flawlessly acted meditation on love, memory and invented history that’s both deeply personal and politically attuned.” – Washington Post

“We are proud to be a member of the Film Circuit, presented by the Toronto International Film Festival and its Sponsors,” said Chuck Wills, Vernon Film Society director.

For detailed reviews of all of the above films visit www.vernonfilmsociety.bc.ca

