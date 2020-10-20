Vernon product drops sophomore album

Vernon product Quinn Jones, better known as Jaq Havoq, released his sophomore album Mood Swings ahead of fall 2020. (Contributed)

On the heels of his debut album, Time Well Spent, Vernon product Quinn Jones – better known as Jaq Havoq — dropped a sequel in time for fall.

Mood Swings, released Aug. 27, 2020, perfectly encapsulates the progression of Jones’ artistry in all aspects of the creative process in 12 tracks.

The project covers a variety of topics but the overarching theme is centred around love and relationships. Jones’ songs, when placed in a certain order, explore a relationship from the fluttering butterflies in the beginning to the unfortunate end. The subsequent songs illustrate the aftermath of heartbreak.

Jones’ track Lonely is a personal account of his own battle with anxiety and depression, something many can relate to in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the feeling of isolation brought on by it.

“The song was created as a form of self-reflection and therapy,” Jones said. “I wanted to use my music to help heal myself, but also to help anyone that might be going through the same thing.

“The intention of the song was to let those people know they’re not alone.”

The album Mood Swings melds hip-hop stylings with pop and R&B.

“I let my emotion behind each track dictate its direction.”

Jones, who now calls Vancouver home, also a line of Mood merchandise ready to go on his Facebook page.

Follow this Vernon native at @jaqhavoq on Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube to stay updated on upcoming releases and shows.

