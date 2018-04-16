Vernon gallery welcomes work by local students

Local students are slated to grace the Vernon Public Art Gallery walls.

The board of directors and executive director Dauna Kennedy Grant invite the public to the opening reception of Art and Soul by School District 22 secondary students at the Vernon Public Art Gallery. Enjoy an evening of music, contemporary art, punch and appetizers April 19 at VPAG.

Students from all the high schools in the Greater Vernon area have the opportunity to display their artwork in a public gallery setting at the VPAG. With all the excitement and professionalism of a big exhibition – including the right lighting, an opening reception and plenty of community exposure – young artists get a taste of what it’s like to show their work to the public, often for the first time.

“Art and Soul is an expression of the artistic talent coming out of our high schools in SD 22. Three gallery spaces will be dedicated to featuring the creative pursuits of the youth in our community with an opening reception taking place on Thursday, April 19. We are excited to have live music performed by one of the exhibiting students this year at the opening reception. A big thank you to Kal Tire for their continued support of this popular community exhibition,” said Kennedy Grant.

Works in the secondary school exhibition are displayed alongside professional Canadian artists elsewhere in the Gallery, which holds four exhibition spaces. For students thinking about post-secondary education in the arts, showing next to established artists is an inspiration and a motivator to continue developing their own artistic styles while still in high school. Each year the diversity of mediums and subject matters and the inclusion of some work intended for university applications creates a unique and varied exhibition of strong student artwork.

Art and Soul will be open for viewing from April 19 – May 16. The artwork will fill the walls of the Caroline Galbraith, Community and Up-Front Galleries at the Vernon Public Art Gallery, and will run concurrently with Active Workings by Edmonton-based artist, Sean Caulfield.

The general public is invited to attend the opening reception April 19 from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy appies, punch and music compliments of the gallery. Admission to the Gallery is by donation. VPAG is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.vernonpublicartgallery.com.

