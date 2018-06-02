Vernon dancers compete in Delta

Five Argyll dancers competed at the Fraser Valley Highland Dancing Association Open Championship

Five highland dancers of Janet Hackman’s Argyll dance school travelled to Delta to compete at the Fraser Valley Highland Dancing Association Open Championship and Competition recently. (Photo submitted)

Five highland dancers of Janet Hackman’s Argyll dance school travelled to Delta to compete at the Fraser Valley Highland Dancing Association Open Championship and Competition recently.

Of the 187 dancers from around the province, two Vernon dancers competed in the beginner eight years category.

Bria Budalich placed sixth in the Highland Fling and Rebecca Acob won 5 gold medals in the Highland Fling, Sword, Seann Truibhas, Lilt and Flora. Acob also claimed the aggregate award for beginner eight years.

Beginner nine years category had Arwen Budalich bringing home gold for her Seann Truibhas dance and silver medals for the Highland Fling and Flora.

Novice nine years category saw Ainsley Nichols earning fourth place awards for the Seann Triubhas and Lilt plus a silver medal in the Flora.

In the intermediate category, dancers ranged in age from nine-16 and Claire Radies, age nine, won gold in the Highland Fling, Johnny and Hornpipe dances. She also placed fourth in the Seann Triubhas.

The girls are taught by Janet Hackman and Miriam Campbell.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.