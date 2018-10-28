Vernon concert remembers music of Second World War

Lest we forget – that is the reason that, 73 years after the end of the Second World War, local entertainers and musicians Sally Evans and Molly Boyd are still performing their musical tribute The Songs of the War Years.

The Vernon performers do not want the songs and the memories of an era that secured Canada’s freedom to be forgotten.

Evans and Boyd have performed more than 100 Songs of the War Years shows since its creation 14 years ago and vow to continue taking audiences on a sentimental journey through 1939 to 1945 for as long as they have people who want to join them. The next edition of the performance is slated for Nov. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Schubert Centre. The pair never tire of singing the songs that helped win the War.

“Music has the ability to transport us back to another time and place and this show promises to take you to an era of raw emotion,” Evans said. “Music was critical to those stationed here in Canada, those serving overseas and those keeping the home fires burning.

Songs such as Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and Lili Marlene are interspersed with insights and information about what was happening in Canada and abroad during the Second World War.

Evans and Boyd encourage all ages to see the show. Over the years, generations have come together to take the walk down memory lane and share the intimate experience, Evans said.

She hopes that Songs of the War Years sparks an interest in younger generations to be curious about their family’s history and Canada’s history. And she says she and Boyd love to bring the audience together through laughter, song and sometimes tears. For Evans, the show is a dream come true as she grew up with this music and has worked with seniors for more than 35 years. For Boyd, who grew up with the songs as well, the show is a chance to proudly play the music she loves from such an important time.

“Songs of the War Years is dedicated to the brave Canadians who did not come home from war and to those veterans we still have the honour of having among us,” Evans said.

There are complimentary tickets for veterans that can be picked up at Schubert Centre from Jack or Wilma. Evans said it is crucial that the service information of veterans be registered with her at 250-542-0739.

Tickets are $8 and available at Schubert Centre and at the door if available.

