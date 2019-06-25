Vernon artist featured at Kelowna exhibit

Her Body Will Remember is a contemporary art exhibition featuring the works of three female indigenous artists who explore ways of remembering and reinterpreting their ancestors’ culture and practices.
The exhibit opened at the Kelowna Art Gallery June 22 and will be on display until Sept. 8. It includes work by artists Mariel Belanger (Vernon), Tsēmā Igharas and Tiffany Shaw-Collinge. It was guest curated by Erin Sutherland.
Each of the three artists were asked to consider the practice of “making” and their body’s memories of practice and technology through this process. The works make use of innovative materials and technologies to revisit the ingenuity of Indigenous arts practices, passed along through communities, families, and kin.
Visitors will encounter a variety of work in the two exhibition spaces that comprise the show. Belanger’s outdoor courtyard installation entitled tukʷtniɬxʷ (Moon Lodge) is a tule mat lodge, constructed using locally harvested reeds that were dried and woven together.
The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water St. in downtown Kelowna. For more information about current exhibitions, public programming or special events, please visit the Kelowna Art Gallery online at www.kelownaartgallery.com or call 250-762-2226.
Belanger is a Vernon-based artist, dedicated to contributing in the growth of interdisciplinary performance arts as a method to engage Indigenous community, language, and culture. As artist scholar, her MFA from UBC Okanagan researched identity through the lens of Sqilxw ways of knowing and being, customary law, indigenous feminism, and performance theory.
