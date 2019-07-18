Vernon art gallery fundraiser draws sold-out crowd

Rain? What rain?
After rain clouds and threats of rain darkened North Okanagan skies most of Wednesday, the rain stopped and the sun came out in time to make it a perfect night for a sold-out crowd at the 33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party.
The Vernon Public Art Gallery fundraiser, held at Mackie House in Coldstream, was a success.
Guests bid on 142 silent auction items and 42 pieces of original art in the live auction conducted by Valley Auction Ltd.’s Don Raffan.
