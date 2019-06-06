Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre holds first free night

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society has announced the first-ever Free Night in the Theatre to publicly launch its 2019-20 Spotlight Season.

The launch event, on Monday, June 24at 7:30 p.m., will be the first public reveal of the Society’s new Spotlight Presentations season featuring a sneak peak at upcoming dance, theatre, kids, First Stages (for toddlers), OnStage Concerts and special presentations series with a larger-than-life screening of the 2019-20 preview video from the big stage.

Performance highlight clips will be presented by Artistic Director Erin Kennedy and will include exclusive, brief interview clips with some of the artists and directors, with some behind-the-scenes clips of this fall’s coming productions.

The Society will also unveil its new, more flexible and cost-saving Spotlight Subscription options, in addition to the classic dance, theatre and kids series subscriptions.

There is also a rumour of a take-away “gift” for all those in attendance.

The Okanagan Spirits Foyer will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. with complimentary cake and coffee or tea to be served. Bar and concession service will also be available.

The Spotlight Season launch begins with a welcome and introduction by Executive Director Jim Harding and preview video presentation hosted by Erin Kennedy.

The program is expected to run under an hour, including a brief intermission.

All members of the public are welcome. Tickets are free with open general seating (limited to the main floor). Guests are urged to guarantee their spot with advance tickets available now through the Society’s Ticket Seller box office or by going online to: www.ticketseller.ca to claim a free ticket. Tickets at the door on June 24 will be subject to availability.

For more information, call Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469).

