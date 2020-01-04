Ventriloquist Damien James joins Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders in Chilliwack

Two performers who have managed to fool Penn & Teller will be taking the Chilliwack Cultural Centre stage as part of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders later this month.

This magic series has drawn an extraordinary assortment of performers to the Cultural Centre and this time world class magicians Damien James and Trevin Hannibal will join Farquhar for the 17th installment of the Cabaret of Wonders on Jan. 17.

Performing for the first time at the Cabaret of Wonders, magician and ventriloquist Damien James brings his unique brand of comedy to Chilliwack. James has appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us where he did indeed fool the duo with a pair of puppets that were in the likeness of Penn and Teller. When not pursuing his magic and ventriloquism gigs, James can often be found working on shows filmed in the Lower Mainland such as Supergirl, Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and more.

Trevin Hannibal is a magician from Sri Lanka who will be performing his own style of “serious comedy” paired with illusions and magic. Hannibal was the finalist magician of Youth with Talent competition in Sri Lanka in 2018/19 out of 71,852 contestants and is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. Along with his success in the talent competition, Hannibal was also asked to run his own program on Sri Lanka’s leading television network.

“This is an excellent venue to experience magic. You can participate as much or as little as you want to. You can sit in the back in the dark to watch the show, or you can sit in the front and hope to get picked to be part of the show,” said Farquhar. “There are no camera tricks, and it all happens in front of you, so that the magic you’ll experience is real.”

Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders XVII is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

