Vent du Nord comes to Harrison for Season of Performing Arts

The francophone folk group will be performing Nov. 30

Vent du Nord will be performing at the Harrison Festival’s Season of Performing Arts this November. (Contributed)

The acclaimed francophone folk group Vent du Nord is heading to Harrison at the end of this month.

For the third performance in the Harrison Festival Society’s Season of Performing Arts, the Quebec quintet will be bringing their progressive sound to Memorial Hall.

Since the group started in 2002, the members have travelled over five continents and performed in more than 1,800 concerts, as well as won a number of awards, including two Junos, a Canadian Folk Music award and a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros.

Drawing from traditional sources and original compositions, the folk group focuses on hard-driving soulful music that features the button accordion, guitar, fiddle and the hurdy gurdy, and brings the Celtic diaspora to life.

Vent du Nord will be performing at Harrison’s Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. as part of a partnership with the Mission Folk Music Festival Society.

Tickets are $25 and available online, by calling the Harrison Festival Society (604-796-3664) or visiting the Ranger Station Gallery (98 Rockwell Dr).

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com