Venables Theatre in Oliver is alive Oct. 16

Live music is back at Venables Theatre.

Starting Oct. 16, the theatre is kicking off its Venables Alive series.

The small concert series features local artists from across the Okanagan, with seven artists and groups selected from the 25 who answered the theatre’s call.

The series kicks off with Iris Laratt and the Jazz Out West trio of Bob Park, Jim Wyse and Bob Larratt. The jazz group pulls their song choices from the last 50 years of music.

On Oct. 17, D’Jef (Jean-François Gasse) who performs mix of gypsy music, beatbox, flamenco, jazz and blues. D’Jef sings in Spanish and French, but hooks an English-speaking crowd with his charming and humorous storytelling.

“I’m quite excited about D’Jef. He’s a citizen of the world, although he calls Osoyoos home right now,” said Leah Foreman, the theatre manager. “He’s phenomenal.”

The last show in October features the husband and wife folk-rock duo badegtina. Stephen and Lisa Toon have been making music together for more than 20 years. All 50 tickets for their 7 p.m. are sold out, so the theatre advises that people purchase tickets for the 9:30 p.m. show soon.

The Venables Alive series features a range of COVID-19 safety measures including limiting shows to only 50 seats out of the theatre’s 400, requiring masks in common areas, and spacing seating to allow for social bubbles to stay together.

“We did measure every single seat in the theatre to figure out where we could seat people safely.” said Foreman. “We’re doing shows that are only one hour, so there won’t be intermissions, lots more cleaning and hand sanitizer.”

Every show has already sold at least 30 tickets, with additional performances scheduled already for badgetina and Great White North in December.

For more information on ticket and safety protocols you can visit venablestheatre.ca/covid-19-safety-plan.html

The Venables Alive series is supported by the Community Presenters Assistance program of the BC Arts Council and BC Touring Council, the Province of British Columbia and the Oliver Community Arts Council. For more information and to purchase tickets visit venablestheatre.ca

