Velvet-voiced pianist to play Salmon Arm Jazz Club

Velvety-voiced pianist Elizabeth Shepherd will be in town Nov. 22.

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts the Juno award nominee at its next feature presentation.

Shepherd arrived on the international scene in 2006 when her debut album Start To Move was voted one of the top jazz albums of the year by BBC Radio Worldwide listeners.

A classical pianist who came to jazz through her love of old-school hip-hop, it’s no surprise that this globetrotting talent has developed such a distinct and unique voice.

Shepherd has performed for the Salmon Arm Jazz Club before: at the old jazz club venue, the SAGA Art Gallery, where this young woman with a tiny baby in a sling around her shoulders, sat down at the gallery’s grand piano and started to play.

After three years of research, listening to Montrealers, Elizabeth made up a “people’s history” of the city she loves so much, which she then wove into a series of 11 songs to make up her first bilingual album: MONtréal.

Accompanied by four of Montreal’s best jazz musicians and by a film, (a stylized journey of people and places who inspired each song), this show will be unique, reaffirming Shepherd’s originality as a jazz artist.

The show runs Thursday, Nov. 22 at the Nexus at First. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7. Admission is by donation.

