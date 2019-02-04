Vegan prom comes to Victoria

If you ever wished you could do prom again, there’s a chance for you to try it vegan-style.
A vegan prom masquerade is happening on Saturday, Feb. 9 to help raise funds for the second annual Vegtoria event, which is scheduled for July 20.
Costumes are strongly encouraged for the event as long as they’re free of animal products such as feathers, silk, fur, or suede.
The prom will offer music, food, raffle prizes and a photo booth, but alcohol will not be available.
Corsages, tuxedos, glamorous dresses and masks can be shown off from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Norway House, 1110 Hillside Ave.
Tickets are $25 and available at eventbrite.ca.
