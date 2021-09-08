Vedder River Art Walk returns to Chilliwack trail this weekend

Outdoor event features more than 25 artists, artisans, musicians along Vedder River

Kids check out an artist in action during the inaugural Vedder River Art Walk on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. The event returns on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The Vedder Rotary Trail will once again come alive with artwork and the sounds of live music this weekend.

Ch’illiwack Community Arts Council presents the second annual Vedder River Art Walk on Sunday, Sept. 12 with more than 25 artists, artisans and musicians lining the trail.

Last year’s inaugural event came about as a way to bring an outdoor, in-person event to Chilliwack during the pandemic. The arts council decided to bring back the event this year where folks can explore the Vedder Rotary Trail all while discovering local artists and musicians along the way.

The event features artist installations, live music, artisans and food trucks along a two-kilometre stretch of the trail from Vedder Park to Webster Landing.

Here’s the list of this year’s artists:

Artisans: Salty Dog Lynne – beaded jewelry; Carla Jewels – semi precious stone jewelry; Earth Range – laser cut wall art; Julie Makes Macrame – macrame items; Elemental Designs – driftwood art; Anderton Designs – art stationary and bookmarks; Upcycling Soul – pyrography magnets; JfairW Studios – mosaic tile art; Lemon Dawn Studio – art prints and stickers; Iryna Kharina – art canvas.

Artists: Lucas Simpson – large mural piece; Sylvie Roussel-Janssens – flag art installation; Nickie Lewis – twig sculpture art installation; Shiverz Designs – holographic visual art installation; Gary Haggquist – painter; Irene Eaves – painter; Ernie Eves – mask sculptor.

Musicians: From noon to 2 p.m. – Sue Breton, Ben Cottrill, Jonas Wilson, Erik & Brit, and Jada Klein. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Ben Crosby, Kyler Pierce, Rev’d, Nathaniel Postma, and Adri & Ray.

The second annual Vedder River Art Walk runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

READ MORE: Vedder River Rotary Trail to come alive with art walk in Chilliwack

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress