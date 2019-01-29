Vaudeville and burlesque show returns to Errington

Can-can dancers and a couple members of the audience take up the classic dance at last year’s Night at the Palace at Errington hall. The annual Vaudeville and burlesque show is back running Feb. 15-16 and 22-23. — Adam Kveton Photo

Errington’s annual Vaudeville and burlesque variety show is back for its 15th edition this February.

Shows are scheduled for Feb. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at Errington War Memorial Hall, ( 1390 Errington Rd.) where members of the community have put together 23 different acts, from burlesque, comedy in a range of genres, barbershop singing, acrobatics and, of course, the can-can.

The show’s artistic director, Virginia Anderson said she’s excited for this year’s selection of acts, including the return of a group of burlesque dancers who used to be regulars at the show, but have been absent for about three years.

“They always have amazing costumes and they are really well put together, so I’m excited to see them as well,” said Anderson.

The show sees strong attendance, and functions as the hall’s main fundraiser every year, bringing in approximately $10,000 each year.

A sort of community talent show in the style of Vaudeville, peformers have been bringing forward their acts since November to be part of the show.

Not shying away from raunchy and sexual humour, in addition to many other kinds of performances, the show pushes at people’s boundaries, but earns hearty laughs.

The positivity of the community, both up on stage and in the audience, creates a show where performers are excited to share their acts to an audience and community that is very supportive, said Anderson.

Though tickets to the performance tend to go quickly, there remained some as of Jan. 24, said Anderson. Tickets are $25 at the Errington store. Shows begin at 8 p.m.