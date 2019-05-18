Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir ‘Stand By Me’ tour visits Parksville

Event goes May 25 at Knox United Church

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir will visit Knox United Church in Parksville on May 25. (Photo submitted)

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir will visit Knox United Church in Parksville on May 25, during its lower Vancouver Island mini-tour, titled ‘Stand By Me’.

VWMC is delighted to return to the picturesque seaside community of Parksville… a bit reminiscent of Celtic lands far away.

They look forward to entertaining with Celtic and pop favourites that will elicit thoughts of the trials and joys that inspired the music that is now heritage to so many.

Four-part male harmony, more than 80 voices, and Celtic repertoire make for a uniquely entertaining evening for concert-goers. The choir maintains a Welsh singing tradition within a varied repertoire of folk songs, spirituals, show tunes, and Canadiana.

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir performs its music primarily in the Metro Vancouver area, and also tours to Vancouver Island and rural communities in B.C., across Canada, and internationally.

Its 2019 concerts are focused on B.C. communities, providing a rare opportunity for the smaller communities to experience a very large, auditioned amateur male choir.

Consummate professionals music director Jonathan Quick and accompanist/assistant music director Karen Lee Morlang both use their professional skills to ensure melodies that VWMC’s male amateur vocalists experience and deliver the joy of singing, from the heart.

The choir was formed in 1980 by Welsh singing enthusiasts, and is now one of Canada’s largest non-proﬁt auditioned male choirs with close to a hundred singers of diverse ethnic backgrounds.

It tours provincially each year; internationally about every three years.

VWMC has toured Europe, the U.S., United Kingdom, Russia, Australia and New Zealand. It represented Canada at Canada’s Expo’86, Australia’s Expo ’88, Holland’s End of WWII Liberation Day Celebration in 1995, the founding of St.Petersburg 300th Anniversary celebrations in Russia, and a Millennium gala concert at Royal Albert Hall, London.

Its Christmas concert series is a Vancouver and Fraser Valley perennial favourite, where audiences are treated to a choral blend of traditional and unique seasonal music, always evoking thoughts of kindness, reverence and humour.

The VWMC invites accomplished local school choirs to share the stage at Christmas, an opportunity for young choristers to perform to outside audiences.

The choir produces CDs of its music, available at concerts and online at vwmc.ca.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter