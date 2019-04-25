Vancouver TheatreSports finishes off Harrison’s Season of Performing Arts

Vancovuer TheatreSports will be performing in Harrison on May 4

Vancouver TheatreSports will be coming to Harrison Hot Springs to finish off the Season of Performing Arts on Saturday, May 4. (Contributed)

The Harrison Festival Society is ending of another Season of Performing Arts with something a little different from its usual performances.

On Saturday, May 4, Vancouver TheatreSports will be coming to Harrison’s Memorial Hall for a night of entertaining improv comedy.

Founded in 1980, Vancouver TheatreSports is an internationally-renowned theatre organization which does what it calls “some of the most daring and innovative improv anywhere.”

RELATED: Laff with female comics on International Women’s Day in Chilliwack

The theatre group combines the elements of both comedy and tragedy with audience interaction, and brings the excitement of professional sport — although you’ll have to see the performance to find out what that means.

Vancouver TheatreSports will be performing in Harrison on May 4. The event starts at 8 p.m., and the doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25, and are available online, over the phone (604-796-3664), or in person at the Ranger Station Gallery or Agassiz’s Shoppers Drug Mart.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter