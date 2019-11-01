Vancouver Symphony Orchestra musicians perform in Abbotsford

Violinist and double bassist in concert at The Reach on Saturday, Nov. 2

Mary Sokol Brown on violin and David Brown on double bass perform at The Reach Gallery Museum on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Reach Gallery Museum hosts a concert featuring two Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) musicians on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Treasured Duos: A Fall Concert is an intimate seasonal concert featuring Mary Sokol Brown on violin and David Brown on double bass.

Mary is a longstanding member of the first violins of the VSO and has been featured as a soloist with the orchestra several times.

David is a veteran member of Vancouver’s professional classical music community. He has been a member of the VSO since 1978 and has performed with almost all the musical organizations active in Vancouver during this time.

The concert will include an hour of favourite selections featuring works by Haydn, Elgar, Bach, Stravinsky, Gliere, and others as a fundraiser to support the ongoing free delivery of exhibitions and educational public programs at The Reach.

A chance to meet the musicians will follow the performance at a casual reception with light refreshments following the concert.

The concert starts at 1:30 p.m. at The Reach, 32388 Veterans Way.

Tickets are $20 for Reach members and $25 for guests. They are available at The Reach, by phone at 604-864-8087 (ext. 111) or online at thereach.ca.