Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir comes to St Andrew’s Anglican Church Dec. 6

The choir is under the direction of life-long Langley resident Liana Savard

Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir, which features Langley members, will be performing in Langley on Dec. 6th. (Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Liana Savard can hardly contain her enthusiasm when discussing the upcoming Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choirʼs Christmas concert in Langley, Dec. 6.

“If you have never heard a male choir then you are missing out on an important part of the musical spectrum,”Savard said. “It really is something special.”

Savard has been the musical and artistic director of the Orpheus Choir for the past 14 years. And beyond that, she is one of Langleyʼs own.

Raised and educated in Fort Langley, Savard was an active participant in the arts from a young age.

She was a grade four student at the Langley Fine Arts School when it first opened in 1986 and a member of the LFAS second graduating class in 1995.

Savard taught in the Edmonton area for a short period before returning to Langley in 2007 when she began teaching at the Langley Community Music School and started her tenure with the Orpheus Choir.

Currently residing in Aldergrove with her family, Savard said she has no qualms about being the only women in the men’s chorus mix.

“Well, mainly because it was a job. I was ready to return to Langley and wanted a choral position to supplement my teaching at the Langley Music School,” Savard explained. “Itʼs the sound: the sound of men singing together. Whether in unison or harmony, full voice or the gentlest of tones, there is nothing quite like it.”

The Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir, an established choir in the vibrant Lower Mainland choral community, was Savard’s first opportunity to direct an all male vocal ensemble.

The Orpheus Choirʼs Nowell! Christmas Concert is the eighth occasion Savard has brought the choir to Langley to perform during the 14 years she has directed the choir.

In addition, the Orpheus Choir has been a partner with Langley Community Music School in fundraising for student scholarships and vocal mentorship.

The program includes traditional English carols, Gloucestershire Wassail, The Holly and the Ivy, and Here We Come a-Wassailing, some as sing-alongs. Two selections, De profundis clamavi and Ave Maria (Angelus Domini).

The choir will be joined by three talented Langley student instrumentalists: Colin Cheng, flute; Daniel Lee, cello; and Joel Stanger, percussion.

The concert takes place at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd, Dec. 6th, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.vancouverorpheus.org.

