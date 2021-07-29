Vancouver Island Symphony returning to Port Theatre this fall

The Vancouver Island Symphony is returning to the Port Theatre for the 2021-22 season. (Photo courtesy HA Photography)

After a year of outdoor and online shows, the Vancouver Island Symphony is heading back to the Port Theatre.

On July 29, the VIS announced in an e-mail update that it will begin presenting concerts at its home venue for the 2021-22 season, which will run from Oct. 23 to April 30. Season ticket holders from the 2019-20 season will have “first right of refusal,” the e-mail noted, meaning they will be able to book seats first when tickets go on sale in August.

The e-mail said VIS artistic director Pierre Simard has been spending the last few months crafting multiple plans to make sure that a full season of concerts would be possible.

“The music, our VIS musicians, and the cost to produce concerts are all important factors every year when planning a season,” the e-mail said. “So, this year, following the pandemic, it is an even bigger puzzle to put together, particularly related to the cost of putting a 45-member orchestra back on stage.”

The e-mail said because of that challenge, the upcoming season will not feature the full orchestra at every show, and will instead include chamber orchestra and small ensemble concerts as well. Each performance will be presented twice, once in the late afternoon and once in the evening.

Season ticket renewals will take place from Aug. 16 to Sept. 6, with new season and single tickets going on sale Sept. 13.

