Vancouver Island singers warm up a winter night at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Vancouver Island artists Kele Fleming and Aaron Trory will offer an evening of inspirational tales to warm up a winter night at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Dec 7.
Singer/songwriter Kele Fleming’s warm stage persona and gift for storytelling delivers an experience not soon forgotten.
Fleming will be joined on Saturday by indie bard Aaron Trory, who tells modern stories with quirky heartfelt sincerity.
Doors open at Char’s Landing at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the showdate ($10 for kids 12 and under).
Tickets can be purchased by phone (778-421-2427) or online at www.brownpapertickets.com.